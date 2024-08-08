Riverside County Launches $1 Million Program for First-Time Home Buyers

Riverside County has launched a new $1 million program to assist first-time home buyers with down payments and closing costs. Approved by the Board of Supervisors and praised by Fourth District Supervisor Manuel V. Perez, the program targets residents in the Coachella Valley, Palo Verde Valley, and Idyllwild. Run by the Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions department, it offers up to 20% of the home cost, capped at $100,000, in down payment assistance.