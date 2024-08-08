SunPower Files for Bankruptcy, Raising Concerns for Coachella Valley Solar Customers

Thousands of solar customers in the Coachella Valley are concerned after Sun Power, a major solar panel provider, filed for bankruptcy protection. The company has faced financial struggles and allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices. Sun Power is seeking buyers for different parts of its business, including companies to take over responsibilities for sold or leased equipment. Customers are advised to check with their service provider and Sun Power's website for updates. This development follows the recent operational halt by Palm Desert-based Renova, which has furloughed hundreds of workers. Renova has not yet responded to requests for comment.