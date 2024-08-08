News

Taylor Swift Concerts in Austria Canceled After Alleged Terror Plot

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna, scheduled for this week, have been canceled following the discovery of an alleged terror plot. Austrian authorities arrested two suspects, including a 19-year-old who had pledged allegiance to ISIS. The plot reportedly targeted Swift’s Era Tour concerts. Both suspects are believed to have become radicalized online and had detailed plans for an attack. Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds. The situation highlights ongoing security concerns at high-profile events.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 8, 2024

