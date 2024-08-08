Tropical Storm Debbie Hits South Carolina, Weakens as It Moves North

Tropical Storm Debbie has made a second landfall along the South Carolina coast and is beginning to weaken as it speeds up, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas. Debbie has already dropped more than a foot of rain in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, resulting in at least six fatalities. The storm's center is expected to move into Virginia later this evening, bringing heavy rain to the Northeast on Friday. The remnants of Debbie should exit New England by late Saturday morning.