2024 Poised to Be Hottest Year on Record, Despite Cooler July

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service reports that 2024 is on track to become the hottest year on record, even though July was slightly cooler than July 2023. Despite this, July 2024 was still the second warmest July ever recorded, ending a streak of monthly temperature records that had lasted over a year. Notably, two days in July were the hottest on record since 1940, and sea surface temperatures were the second highest for July, just 0.01°C below 2023 levels.