California Teacher Encounters Bear in Classroom, Shares Wild Experience

Elaine Salmon, a teacher at Peak to Peak Elementary School in California, had an unexpected visitor while preparing her classroom for the new school year: a bear. Salmon safely locked the bear inside the classroom, using her cell phone to call for help. When her husband arrived, he distracted the bear long enough for it to escape back into the mountains. Fortunately, there was minimal damage, except to an earthquake kit. The school reviewed safety procedures to prepare for any future encounters. Despite the scare, Salmon humorously noted that the bear returned, suggesting it might have taken a liking to her classroom.