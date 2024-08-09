Coachella Valley Braces for Hot and Humid Weekend with Potential Mountain Thunderstorms

The Coachella Valley experienced highs near normal on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 109 degrees. While the humidity has slightly decreased, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with highs of 110 to 114 degrees on Friday. Saturday will bring the hottest temperatures, between 111 and 115 degrees, along with increased cloud cover and a chance of mountain thunderstorms. Winds will remain light on Friday but may become gusty in some areas over the weekend. Dew points will increase, contributing to the sticky conditions.