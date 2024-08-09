Crozier and Park Fires Rage in Northern California, Prompting Evacuations

The Crozier Fire in El Dorado County has burned over 1,500 acres and is just 5% contained, with evacuations in place east of Sacramento. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the Park Fire, now California's largest of the year and the fourth largest on record, has scorched more than 427,000 acres across four northern counties and is 34% contained. Both fires continue to pose significant challenges for firefighting efforts.