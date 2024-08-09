Exciting Additions to Firebirds' Roster and Olympic Highlights

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have added forward Cam Morrison to their lineup for the upcoming season. Morrison, a 6'3", 209-pound Ontario native, brings significant experience from the American Hockey League and played collegiate hockey at the University of Notre Dame. In Olympic news, the Summer Olympics are nearing their conclusion with thrilling events across various sports. Noah Lyles claimed a bronze in the 200 meters, while Sydney McLaughlin shattered her own world record to win gold in the women's 400-meter hurdles. In basketball, Team USA defeated Serbia to advance to the finals. The USA leads the medal count with 103 medals overall. Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette is set to perform at Acrisure Arena as part of her Triple Moon tour.