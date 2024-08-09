Governor Newsom Takes Action on Homeless Encampments in California

Governor Gavin Newsom demonstrated his commitment to addressing the homelessness crisis by personally assisting in cleaning up an encampment in the San Fernando Valley. Criticizing local officials, including the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, for not acting swiftly enough, Newsom emphasized the urgency of the situation. This month, he signed an executive order to crack down on makeshift shelters, following a Supreme Court ruling. Newsom also announced plans to redirect funding from counties and cities that are less proactive. In a related move, the Palm Springs City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to clear encampments in public areas.