Griselda Named NBC Palm Springs Server of the Week at Joe’s Sushi

Griselda from Joe’s Sushi in Indio has been honored as NBC Palm Springs' Server of the Week. Surprised by the recognition, Griselda was awarded $1,000 from Honda and Toyota of the Desert. Known for her dedication and hard work over the years, Griselda was praised for her exceptional service. When asked about the biggest tip she’s received, she noted that this recognition is truly special. Congratulations to Griselda for her well-deserved award!