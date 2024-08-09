Local & Community
La Quinta City Council Approves Travertine Development Project
The La Quinta City Council has approved the Travertine development project, which includes a 100-room resort and 1,200 single-family homes. Despite some community concerns, the plans have been revised to replace two golf courses with a four-hole training facility. The 850-acre development is located west of Trilogy and south of Coral Mountain. Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in 2029.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 9, 2024
