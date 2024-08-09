Man Convicted in 2020 Ambush Killing of Marijuana Dealer in Desert Hot Springs

A 22-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery for his involvement in the 2020 ambush killing of a marijuana dealer in Desert Hot Springs. The jury also determined that the murder was committed during a robbery, making him eligible for life imprisonment without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for October 4th. His alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Matthew Pineda, faces similar charges and is set for a pretrial hearing next month.