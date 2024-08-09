CA, US & World
Microsoft Reports Increased Iranian Efforts to Influence US Presidential Election
Microsoft has revealed that Iranian operatives are intensifying their attempts to influence the US presidential election. These efforts include creating fake news outlets aimed at both liberal and conservative voters and attempting to hack an unnamed presidential campaign. One fabricated site purportedly criticizes former President Donald Trump, while another presents itself as a trusted conservative news source in Savannah, Georgia. Although these fake news outlets have not gained significant traction on social media yet, their influence could grow as the election approaches.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 9, 2024
