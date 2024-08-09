New Body Cam Footage Reveals Chaos Before Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump

Recently released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to the attempted assassination of former President Trump last month. The video, captured by a Butler Township police officer, reveals the chaotic scene just before gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire. The footage and subsequent audio highlight the officer's attempts to locate the shooter and communicate with other law enforcement personnel. The Secret Service's actions are now under scrutiny, with new footage suggesting local law enforcement had warned them about the shooter's location. The Secret Service has stated it is reviewing the video.