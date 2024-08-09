Palm Springs Air Museum Set for Expansion with Lease Extension

The Palm Springs Airport Commission has approved a 10-year lease extension for the Palm Springs Air Museum, paving the way for significant expansion plans. Since opening in 1996, the museum has expanded its collection from 15 to 75 aircraft and invested over $20 million in upgrades. Fred Bell, the museum's general manager, outlined plans for new buildings, a 200-seat classroom to enhance educational programs, and improvements to visitor flow. The museum, which contributes approximately $35 million annually to the local economy, now awaits final approval for the lease extension from the city council.