Palm Springs Mayor Clarifies Downtown Parking Study, Dismisses Meter Rumors

Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein addressed confusion surrounding a recent downtown parking study, emphasizing that there are no plans to implement meter parking in the city. The study focused on assessing parking availability, safety signage, and integrating ride shares and public transit. It also examined outdated parking ordinances and the "re-parking rule," which lets drivers avoid time limits by moving their cars short distances. Mayor Bernstein encouraged residents to seek information directly from city officials to avoid misinformation from social media.