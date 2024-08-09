Panda-monium at the San Diego Zoo as Giant Pandas Yu and Sb Make Their Debut!

Excitement filled the air at the San Diego Zoo as giant pandas Yu and Sb made their highly anticipated public debut this morning. The adorable pair, sent from China as a gesture of friendship, are the first giant pandas to arrive in the U.S. in two decades. Visitors lined up for miles to catch a glimpse of these charming creatures in their new habitat. If you're a fan of pandas, it's time to plan a trip to the zoo and experience the panda-monium for yourself!