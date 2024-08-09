Team USA Dominates at Paris Olympics with Gold Wins and Record-Breaking Performances

Team USA continues to shine at the Paris Olympics, leading the overall medal count with 103 medals. Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400m hurdles, earning gold, while Grant Holloway secured victory in the 110m hurdles. Tara Davis celebrated her long jump gold with her husband, Paralympian Hunter Wood. In the 200m, Noah Lyles overcame a COVID-19 diagnosis to win bronze, while American rock climber Sam Watson set a new world record, taking bronze. The USA men's basketball team narrowly defeated Serbia 95-91, advancing to the gold medal match against France.