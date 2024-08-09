Tropical Depression Debbie Threatens East Coast with Flooding and Tornadoes

Tropical Depression Debbie is causing significant disruption along the East Coast, bringing catastrophic flooding and tornado damage. The storm is blamed for at least seven deaths. Starting near Virginia, it is expected to reach Maine by tomorrow morning. Residents in flood-prone areas are taking precautions with sandbags, while those farther south are dealing with serious flood damage and tornado aftermath. Amidst the growing death toll, some communities express gratitude for their safety, hoping to return to normal life once the storm passes.