Trump and Harris Confirm Debate, Focus on Western Campaign Stops

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off on the debate stage next month, with both candidates gearing up for the election by highlighting their achievements and campaign promises. Trump, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate, criticized Harris and boasted about his rally crowd sizes. Meanwhile, Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, are focusing on union support and attacking Trump’s record. The debate schedule is currently set for one debate on September 10th, with Trump advocating for additional debates. As the election approaches, both candidates are intensifying their campaign efforts across the country.