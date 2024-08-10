Halloween Merch Rolls Out Early

Don't get scared if you see skeletons, witches, and ghosts in early August. Many big-box retailers are getting into the spooky season earlier than ever before. Michaels says it started selling Halloween merchandise in June. The arts and crafts store says the launch of its seasonal collections is driven by consumer demand... So far, sales of Halloween goods have beat their internal expectations. Meanwhile, Home Depot started selling its Halloween decorations online in April, which was also "Fueled by high demand." But stores won't start stocking shelves until around Labor Day.