Hollywood's Golden Games: What to Expect from the 2028 LA Olympics

From the iconic backdrop of LA's skyline to its sun-soaked Pacific beaches, the city is set to dazzle with a blend of old-school charm and modern flair. But it’s not all glitz and glamour—LA is facing the challenges of adapting existing venues, tackling notorious traffic woes, and accommodating a record number of athletes. Expect thrilling new sports like flag football and squash, the return of cricket and baseball, and a city buzzing with international excitement. Will LA’s traffic be a blockbuster hit or a flop? Find out how the City of Angels is preparing for its second Olympic debut.