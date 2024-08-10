Hot and Humid Weekend Ahead for Coachella Valley

Coachella Valley is set for a hot and humid weekend, with temperatures peaking between 111°F and 115°F on Saturday. Some mid-level moisture moving into Southern California could trigger mountain thunderstorms, with temperatures reaching 114°F in Palm Desert and 113°F in Palm Springs. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday's forecast includes continued humidity, with dew points near 70°F, making for a very sticky day. Winds will increase late Sunday and into Monday, especially in wind-prone areas. Expect mostly cloudy skies with the potential for thunderstorms in the mountains.