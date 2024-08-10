Los Angeles Stars Shine in Olympic Closing Ceremony Preview

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, scheduled for Sunday, will highlight Los Angeles' role as the host city for the 2028 Games. The event will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who all have roots in Los Angeles. The ceremony will include a mix of pre-recorded and live performances. Variety magazine notes that the location of a surprise LA concert remains undisclosed due to security and crowd control concerns. Additionally, Tom Cruise may perform a stunt during the ceremony.