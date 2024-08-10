Team USA Closing in on Medal Record as Paris Olympics Draw to a Close

Team USA is on the verge of surpassing its medal count from the Tokyo Olympics, having already earned over 110 medals with two days of competition remaining in Paris. Sha'Carri Richardson's stunning come-from-behind anchor leg secured gold for the women's 4x100 relay team, while Rai Benjamin redeemed himself with a gold in the men's 400m hurdles. The U.S. women's basketball team dominates, aiming for an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold. However, challenges remain as the men's relay team faced disqualification and men's water polo bowed out of medal contention. With breakdancing making its final Olympic appearance, the games continue to deliver exciting moments and opportunities for Team USA to shine.