Gourd-geous Victory! State Fair’s Biggest Pumpkin Tips the Scales at 1300 Pounds!
Wow, talk about a pumpkin that really takes the cake! Or should we say, takes the pie? At this year’s State Fair, the biggest pumpkin stole the show, weighing in at an impressive 1300 pounds! That’s right, just under 650 kilos of pure, orange greatness!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 11, 2024
