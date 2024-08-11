Palm Springs College of the Desert Campus Breaks Ground This November, Set for 2026 Completion

In Palm Springs, construction is slated to begin on the long-awaited College of the Desert campus. A groundbreaking ceremony is now expected in November. This facility, decades in the making, will be developed on a lot located at the corner of South Farrell Drive and East Haws Canyon Way. The $405 million project is expected to be finished by winter 2026, with classes set to commence in the spring of 2027. The campus is anticipated to house a Culinary Institute, event center, and much more.