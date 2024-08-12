News

Arrest Made in Fatal Desert Hot Springs Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Desert Hot Springs have arrested 20-year-old Mason Pauling in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near North Indian Canyon and Pearson Boulevard, where officers discovered a pedestrian dead at the scene. Authorities announced Pauling's arrest yesterday, though the victim's identity has not been released.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 12, 2024

