Entertainment Report
Disney Unveils $60 Billion Expansion with New Attractions and Lands
Disney is investing $60 billion in park expansions, including a new villains land at Magic Kingdom, a larger Avengers Campus at Disneyland, and new attractions for Encanto and Indiana Jones. California Adventure will also gain a new Avatar land. The plans were announced on Saturday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
