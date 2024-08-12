Know Before You Go: Major Construction Updates in Coachella Valley

In this "Know Before You Go" segment, we highlight significant construction projects around Coachella Valley, in collaboration with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments' CV Sync traffic program. Key updates include a sewer line project on Jefferson Street in La Quinta, expected to cause delays, with alternate routes on Washington Street and Madison recommended. Median landscaping on Highway 111 in La Quinta will impact traffic for three months. A road rehab project on Dune Palms is ongoing, aiming for completion before school starts. In Palm Springs, the East Palm Canyon project continues, with Ramon Road now open as an alternate route. Fred Waring Drive at Warner Trail construction is complete.