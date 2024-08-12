CA, US & World
US Deploys Guided Missile Submarine to Middle East Amid Iranian Threat
The US has dispatched the guided missile submarine USS Georgia to the Middle East in response to a potential Iranian attack on Israel. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the submarine, previously in the Mediterranean, to the region. The move, along with the accelerated arrival of a carrier strike group, is aimed at deterring Iran and its allies.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
