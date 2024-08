Arizona Cardinals Unveil Wild New Stadium Snack: The Cotton Candy Burrito

The Arizona Cardinals are introducing a one-of-a-kind stadium treat: the cotton candy burrito. This sugary concoction features a blend of cotton candy ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, Fruit Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, and more, all wrapped in sheets of cotton candy. While the calorie count and sugar content remain undisclosed, fans are already intrigued by this over-the-top snack. One Packers fan humorously contrasts it with traditional stadium fare, claiming it’s surprisingly delicious.