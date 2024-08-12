Entertainment Report
Celine Dion Condemns Trump's Use of Her Song; Manny Jacinto Joins Freaky Friday Sequel
Celine Dion has criticized Trump's campaign for using her song My Heart Will Go On at rallies without permission. In other entertainment news, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan revealed that Manny Jacinto will join the Freaky Friday sequel. The Killers released a new song, Bright Lights, ahead of their Las Vegas residency, and upcoming home video releases include Twisters, If, and The Bikeriders.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
