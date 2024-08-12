Democratic National Convention Kicks Off with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Gaining Traction Amid GOP Pushback

As the Democratic National Convention approaches, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are gaining momentum with successful campaign stops across key states. A recent poll shows Harris leading former President Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Republican vice presidential nominee is intensifying attacks on Democrats and clarifying policy positions, including Senator JD Vance's stance on abortion drugs. Former President Biden has also explained his decision to step aside, announcing plans to campaign for Harris and speak at the convention.