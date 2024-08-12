Desert Living Now
Expert Kendra Mac on Transforming Workforce Engagement and Retention
On today's "Desert Living," industry leader Kendra Mac, a top chief diversity officer, discusses how companies can improve retention and engagement. She highlights the shift from outdated practices to focusing on growth, inclusive cultures, and long-term plans. Mac also emphasizes the impact of remote work and the gig economy on today's workforce. For more insights, connect with her at KendraTheKeynote.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
