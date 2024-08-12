Local & Community
German Tourists Face Fines and Jail Time for Vandalizing Joshua Tree National Park
German tourists are facing $5,000 fines and up to six months in jail for vandalizing Joshua Tree National Park with paintball splatter. Park rangers discovered the damage and paintball equipment in their car. The National Park Service emphasizes that any defacement of park landscapes is illegal.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
