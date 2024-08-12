News

ALERT

Weather

Humidity Persists with Cooler Temps Ahead in Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley is experiencing high humidity despite cooler temperatures, with highs expected around 107°F to 110°F this week. After a hot weekend, conditions will improve slightly, with drier air expected by Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms may occur but are not anticipated to be widespread.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 12, 2024

CoachellaValleyhumiditytemperaturesforecastthunderstorms
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...