The Roggin Report
Monday, August 12th
In this week's Roggin Report, we discuss the new school rules impacting student discipline and the long-delayed groundbreaking of the COD Palm Springs campus. With teachers facing challenges in managing student behavior and the long-anticipated campus construction finally set to begin, the report delves into the implications for the community. Also featured: the ongoing challenges with discipline in schools, and the shifting location of the Palm Springs campus.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
educationCOD Palm Springsgroundbreakingstudent disciplinePalm Springsschool rulescommunityRoggin Report
