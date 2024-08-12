Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sued for Unlawful Arrest and Search

A Coachella Valley man, Bautista, has filed a lawsuit against the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, claiming deputies unlawfully detained him and raided his Bermuda Dunes home without a warrant. The incident occurred last September while Bautista was using an eviction company for his rental property in La Quinta. A team member's firearm presence led to mistaken identity and Bautista's arrest. The lawsuit alleges excessive force and lack of probable cause. Bautista seeks unspecified damages.