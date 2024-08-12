Public Safety
Tarantula Mating Season Begins: What to Do If You Encounter One
Tarantula mating season is underway from August through October in Colorado, Kansas, and New Mexico. Experts advise leaving the spiders alone, as their bites are rare and not dangerous. While tarantulas are venomous, bites typically don’t require medical attention, and the spiders are slow-moving, so they can be easily avoided.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
tarantulamatingseasonColoradoKansasNewMexicotarantulabitesvenomousspidersspidersafetywildlifeexperts
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...