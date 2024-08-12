News

Tarantula Mating Season Begins: What to Do If You Encounter One

Tarantula mating season is underway from August through October in Colorado, Kansas, and New Mexico. Experts advise leaving the spiders alone, as their bites are rare and not dangerous. While tarantulas are venomous, bites typically don’t require medical attention, and the spiders are slow-moving, so they can be easily avoided.

August 12, 2024

