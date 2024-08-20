Your SoCal ‘Monday Morning’ Weather Briefing!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of sunshine this morning with a few mountain clouds tonight into tomorrow morning. Today will be your hottest day in our foreseeable future with highs peaking in the middle one-teens. Conditions will be a bit humid today and tomorrow, especially on the Southeast half of the Valley. And -- with just enough mid-level moisture in place on Wednesday -- that slight chance of a mountain thunderstorm remains in place. As far as temps and dews in the Valley, they both back-off later this week. In fact, highs in Palm Springs will close to 100° on Friday and Saturday afternoons @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings