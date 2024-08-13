Ethics Complaint Filed Against Congressman Ken Calvert Over Undisclosed Properties

The watchdog group Citizens United has filed a formal ethics complaint against Congressman Ken Calvert, alleging he failed to disclose real estate holdings across Riverside County. These properties are reportedly near transportation projects funded with taxpayer dollars through congressional earmarks obtained by Calvert. The group claims Calvert broke the law by omitting information about his real estate holdings on financial disclosure reports, blurring the lines between his duties as an elected official and personal business dealings. A Calvert campaign spokesperson dismissed the complaint as meritless, accusing the watchdog group of being a far-left super PAC that endorses his opponent. Calvert, who represents part of Riverside County, is facing a tough re-election battle in a swing district.