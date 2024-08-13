Palm Springs Man Faces Charges After Fatal Dog Assault

Authorities in Palm Springs are investigating a disturbing incident in which a 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted a German Shepherd to death. The attack occurred around 10 a.m. yesterday near East Baristo Road. Witnesses reported seeing the man dragging and kicking the dog. Despite efforts to rush the animal to a veterinarian, it died en route. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is facing animal cruelty charges.