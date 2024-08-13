Local & Community
Sentencing Delayed for Daniel Garcia in Palm Springs Murder Case
Sentencing has been postponed for Daniel Garcia, a man twice convicted of the murder of Clifford Lambert, a retired Palm Springs businessman who disappeared in December 2008. The case has encountered numerous legal challenges, including retrials for Garcia and five others charged with the murder. Garcia was found guilty again last October, and a new sentencing date has been set for September 26.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
DanielGarciaPalmSpringsCliffordLambertmurdercasesentencingdelayretriallegalchallenges
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...