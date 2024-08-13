4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern California, Minor Damage Reported

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Southern California yesterday afternoon, centered a couple of miles south of Highland Park in Los Angeles. This follows another quake in the same area in June. Firefighters quickly assessed the region and reported no significant damage except a broken water pipe at Pasadena City Hall. Residents experienced a brief but intense shaking, with items rattling on shelves but no injuries reported. The Los Angeles Police Department is advising residents to remain prepared for possible aftershocks.