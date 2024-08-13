Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony' in the Works with Dominic C. in Lead Role

A biopic titled Tony about the life of celebrity chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain is in development. Dominic C., star of The Holdovers, is in talks to portray Bourdain. The film, produced by A24, will explore key moments from Bourdain's rise in the New York City culinary scene and his success with shows like No Reservations and Parts Unknown. Details about which period of Bourdain's life the film will cover remain unclear.