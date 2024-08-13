Arizona Abortion Access Initiative Secured for November Ballot

Arizona's abortion access initiative, which aims to enshrine the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks in the state constitution, has been officially certified for the November ballot. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes signed the certification in Phoenix, following a record-breaking collection of over 577,000 valid signatures. The measure, known as Proposition 139, will challenge Arizona's current 15-week abortion ban, giving voters the power to decide on expanding abortion rights in the state.