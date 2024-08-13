Bye Bye Bye Makes Hot 100 Return, James Wan Eyes Classic Remake, and Sylvester Stallone Produces New Thriller

Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC re-enters Billboard's Hot 100 at number 45, boosted by its feature in Deadpool 3. The song's resurgence follows Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, which charted decades after its release thanks to Stranger Things. James Wan, known for Aquaman and Saw, is in talks with Universal to remake the 1954 classic Creature from the Black Lagoon. Additionally, Sylvester Stallone is producing Lost on a Mountain in Maine, a true story about a boy surviving in the wilderness, set to release on November 1st.