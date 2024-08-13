News

Clear Skies and Hot Days Ahead in Coachella Valley, with Slight Weekend Changes Expected

Coachella Valley residents can expect clear skies and consistent high temperatures hovering around 110°F for the next few days. Winds will pick up in the San Gorgonio Pass, leading to an air quality alert due to dust. The driest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, with humidity levels dropping before a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms over the weekend.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 13, 2024

